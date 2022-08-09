Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $159.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.73.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.