Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

