ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.65.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.95. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.38.

Insider Activity

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

