ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.65.
ECN Capital Stock Down 1.9 %
ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.95. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.38.
Insider Activity
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Recommended Stories
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.