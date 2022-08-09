Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $153,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

ECL traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.59. 12,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

