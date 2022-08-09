Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

