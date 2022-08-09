Edgio (EGIO) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Edgio to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgio and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -7.21 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $326.84 million 22.93

Edgio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 762 5564 11709 264 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Edgio Competitors -11.89% -51.38% -3.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgio peers beat Edgio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

