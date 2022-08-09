Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EIX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,350. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

