Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on August 31st

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
EPIC stock opened at GBX 80.49 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.62. The stock has a market cap of £170.10 million and a PE ratio of 463.53.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
