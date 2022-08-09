Efinity Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.