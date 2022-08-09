Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,952. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

