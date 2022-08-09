Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,446. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 864,282 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

