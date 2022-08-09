Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

