Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

EMR traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. 178,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,921. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

