Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,475. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

