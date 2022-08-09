Enigma (ENG) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $198,132.59 and $111,019.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00227692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011000 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00504334 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.