EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in EnPro Industries by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

