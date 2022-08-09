Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 26,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,753. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

