Enzyme Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.90 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $27.51 or 0.00119422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,943 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,199 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

