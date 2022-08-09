Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $818.31.

EQIX stock opened at $697.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.41. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

