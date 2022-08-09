Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In related news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. Insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862 over the last three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

