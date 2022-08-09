Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (ALS, BBD.B, BLN, CARE, CR, CS, CVO, D.UN, ECN, ERE.UN)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 9th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a not updated rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a not updated rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.50 to C$64.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$169.00 to C$161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.25 to C$8.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.10 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

