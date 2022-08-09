Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (ALS, BBD.B, BLN, CARE, CR, CS, CVO, D.UN, ECN, ERE.UN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 9th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a not updated rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a not updated rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.50 to C$64.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$169.00 to C$161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.25 to C$8.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.10 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

