Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 47,755 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQD. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 835,757 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Company Profile

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

