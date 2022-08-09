Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.02 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00008947 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $66.02 million and $428,825.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.07327859 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00158105 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020545 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00255826 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00681568 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00585072 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.