ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 387,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00. ESAB has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

