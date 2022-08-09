ESCO Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ESE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 134,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

