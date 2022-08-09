ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

