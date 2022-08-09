Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,043,952.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,475,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

