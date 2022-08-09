Evedo Trading Up 0.7% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $528,130.18 and $80,498.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

