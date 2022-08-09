Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 230.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.