Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.2-432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.38 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. 841,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

