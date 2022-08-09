Evercore ISI Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $130.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. 25,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,454. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

