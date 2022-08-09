Evercore ISI Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $108.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HUBG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.