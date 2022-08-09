Evercore ISI Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $108.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.1 %
HUBG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
