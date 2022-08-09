Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ES stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 36,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

