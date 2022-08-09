Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 393.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,626. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.