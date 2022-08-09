EXMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,286.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $59,286.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

