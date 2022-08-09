eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

eXp World Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $55.43.

Insider Activity

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

