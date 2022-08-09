eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $630,935,413.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

