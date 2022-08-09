Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.65.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

