Factom Reaches One Day Volume of $1,262.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Factom has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,395,225 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Factom
