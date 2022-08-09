FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $423.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

