Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fastly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastly by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Fastly has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

