Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 136,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Fastly has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

