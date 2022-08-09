Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.26 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $69.61 million and $11.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00127896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

