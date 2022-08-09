Fiducient Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 593,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,340,198. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

