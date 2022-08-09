Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404,758 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.