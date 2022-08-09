Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,489,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.70. 1,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.35. The stock has a market cap of $227.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.