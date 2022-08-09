Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

