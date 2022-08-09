Financial Review: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 336.80%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.18%. Given Minerva Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Bioventus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.49 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Bioventus $430.90 million 1.50 $19.38 million ($0.33) -25.42

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Bioventus -5.29% 12.58% 5.09%

Summary

Bioventus beats Minerva Surgical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.