First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

