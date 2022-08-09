First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.